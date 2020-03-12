Pernod Ricard acquires aperitivo brand Italicus

The French company has not released any details surrounding the deal but Italicus will benefit from Pernod’s distribution network and investment.

Italicus (20% abv) is an Italian aperitivo founded by former bartender Giuseppe Gallo in 2016 and sits in the super premium category as a bergamot-infused Italian aperitivo.

"The brand has experienced success with both the on-trade and consumers since its launch, and it is now time to consolidate with this heavyweight strategic partner in order to accelerate our global distribution with the US and UK as top priority," said Gallo. "We have an ambitious plan to build Italicus into one of the world's most successful aperitivo brands."

Italicus carries an RRP of around €30 for 70cl and finished second in the list of top trending liqueur brands in Drinks International's Brands Report 2020.