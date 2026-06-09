The Millionaires’ Club 2026: the world’s bestselling gin brands

Gin’s Millionaires’ Club story remains dominated by one brand. Ginebra San Miguel once again towers over the category, growing from 39.8 million to 40.8 million cases and accounting for well over half of the combined volume among the gin millionaires.

While the Philippines-based giant’s continued progress provides the top of the table with stability, across the category volumes were essentially flat, rising only marginally from 68.8 million to 68.9 million cases. But while the headline figures gesture towards an unmoving category, the closer picture is more uneven.

Gordon’s, still the second-largest gin in the ranking, fell 6.5% to 7.2 million cases, while Bombay slipped 2.3% to 4.3 million. Tanqueray was a relative bright spot among the traditional London Dry names, rising 3% to 4.5 million cases, while Beefeater was stable at 3.3 million. GSM Blue, another San Miguel name, may have been the fastest growing brand of the entire Millionaires’ Club in 2023 but declined sharply, by almost 20%, from 3.8 million to 3.1 million cases, partially offsetting the growth of its larger stablemate.

At the smaller end of the table, Gilbey’s delivered the strongest percentage gain, rising 40% to 1.4 million cases. That performance shows there is still room for pockets of volume growth, especially in mainstream and value-led markets. Overall, though, gin’s momentum is now highly concentrated. The category remains large, but its growth is increasingly dependent on a small number of powerful local and regional brands.

Read the full ranking and all other category analyses in The Millionaires’ Club 2026.