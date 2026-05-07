The Ada Coleman Project announces inaugural Mentorship Lounge at Tales Of The Cocktail 2026

The Ada Coleman Project, the global advocacy initiative dedicated to advancing women and non-binary professionals in the drinks industry, has announced the launch of its Mentorship Lounge in collaboration with Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.

The Mentorship Lounge will feature six themed roundtables, each co-led by two mentors with topics covering leadership pathways, confidence building, entrepreneurship, career sustainability, culture & allyship and financial literacy.

"The Mentorship Lounge is something we've wanted to do for a long time, so we’re thrilled to launch it at Tales where we can reach a diverse audience of local and global mentees at one of the industry’s flagship trade shows,” said Kaitlin Wilkes, co-founder of The Ada Coleman Project.

“The Mentorship Lounge is open to all genders - because great mentorship should be too. We’ve thoughtfully invited a group of mentors from the networks of Turning Tables, Raise The Bar Mentorship Alliance and The Ada Coleman Project because we believe that when the right people are in the room together, careers change, lives change, and that's exactly what we're here for.”

The Mentorship Lounge will welcome 36 emerging hospitality professionals, including the eight 2026 Tales scholars, to engage in structured, small-group roundtable conversations led by established industry leaders and rising voices.

"The drinks industry gathers at Tales every year and we wanted to ensure that this lounge gives back to the city that hosts us all. At least half of our participants will be New Orleans-based professionals, because real impact starts locally. The people of New Orleans are building their community's hospitality scene every day, and they deserve a seat at the table just as much as anyone flying in for the week,” added Kristine Bocchino, co-founder of The Ada Coleman Project.

Following the Mentorship Lounge, The Ada Coleman Project will also host a Sip Social Happy Hour, open to all conference attendees as a space to connect, celebrate, and forge new industry relationships.

Applications are open now until 31 May, inviting all interested mentees, regardless of gender, to apply online here.

Participants will be selected through a juried, application-based process designed to ensure equity, access, and diversity of representation.

The inaugural event will take place on Wednesday 22 July from 1-3pm as part of Tales of the Cocktail 2026 at The Ritz Carlton, New Orleans.