Global Brands acquires low-calorie beer Skinny Brands

The acquisition sees Skinny Lager, Skinny IPA and Skinny Fruit Cider brought into the Global Brands portfolio with immediate effect.

The acquisition of Skinny Brands follows Global Brands’ acquisition of Hooch, Hooper’s and Reef in 2023.

Steve Perez, founder and chief executive of Global Brands said: “I have long admired Skinny Brands – the shift towards low calorie, gluten-free options is something we have been actively monitoring for some time at Global Brands, and the team has done an impressive job at building a brand in what is a highly competitive and fast-evolving category.

“We are always evaluating how we can strengthen our brand portfolio for our customers, and this acquisition marks another important milestone in that journey. Skinny Brands has built a strong position within the ‘better for you’ drinks space, and we believe these drinks offer a great, natural fit for our business and for the customers we work alongside,” Perez continued.