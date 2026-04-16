Maharaja Drinks launches heritage spirits collection

Indian drinks retailer Maharaja Drinks, has launched a new heritage spirits category in the UK featuring three Feni expressions and a Mahua spirit.

The heritage drinks launch includes a Cashew Feni and Coconut Feni from Goenchi Feni, an Ouro De Goa, a spiced Feni from Goa Heritage Distillery, and Desmondji Mahua Spirit from DesmondJi, producer of Indian agave spirit, Ayam.

“India is home to an extraordinary range of heritage spirits, each rooted in centuries of craftsmanship and storytelling. Today, there’s a growing appetite among consumers and bartenders to explore these authentic native flavours. That’s why the time feels right to introduce four exceptional expressions to the UK for the first time. Feni remains a rare and distinctive presence here, and Mahua is an exciting new discovery, a vibrant, characterful spirit just beginning to make its mark,” said Annabel Jamieson, chief executive of Maharaja Drinks.

The launch coincides with the expansion of Maharaja’s Exotica range which sees the addition of Indian vermouth, Davana Vermouth, with two expressions, Davana Rosso and Davana Blanco, as well as Indian liqueur Quro.