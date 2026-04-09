Juvé & Camps leaves Cava DO for Corpinnat

Juvé & Camps in the Penedès region of Spain has left the Cava DO and joined Corpinnat as part of its strategy towards value growth.

Corpinnat is a collection of 22 wineries in Penedès which was formed in 2018 and demands some of the strictest regulations for sparkling wines.

To qualify, a wine brand must use 100% hand-harvested organic grapes, carry out on-estate vinification with long ageing periods, have a commitment to historic grape varieties and have estate-owned vineyards with long-term contracts with a guaranteed minimum price for winegrowers.

“Our focus is clear – to keep crafting wines that express their origin with clarity, and on firmly positioning premium Spanish sparkling wines among the world’s leading fine wine categories,” said Meritxell Juvé, fourth generation and CEO of Juvé & Camps.

The winery is known for its brut nature wines and its commitment to long ageing and was also the highest new entry in this year’s edition of The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands, coming in at number 26.

In a statement, the brand said: “Juvé & Camps would like to express its gratitude to the Cava Designation of Origin for the shared journey that has contributed to the development and prestige of Spanish sparkling wine.”

Juvé & Camps closed 2025 with €27 million in revenue and EBITDA of €3.1 million, and following the news of its move to Coprinnat, the DO released a statement reading: “With Juvé & Camps, Corpinnat contributes structuring a sector that not only fights for itself, but also protects the landscape, supports local growers, and celebrates the identity of Penedès sparkling wines.

“The collective brand continues to grow as a benchmark of quality, sustainability and authenticity in the heart of Catalonia’s wine-growing region.”