BCB Brooklyn - Connecting the global bar and beverage community

Taking place in the heart of Brooklyn, this premier trade event brings together thousands of bar and beverage professionals—from bartenders, mixologists, and bar owners to distributors, importers, and leading spirits brands—for an immersive, high-energy experience designed to inspire innovation and drive business growth. Over the course of two dynamic days, attendees gain access to a thoughtfully curated show floor featuring hundreds of top-tier exhibitors showcasing the latest in spirits, low- and no-alcohol products, mixers, bar tools, and emerging beverage trends. Beyond product discovery, BCB Brooklyn delivers an unparalleled education program led by industry experts, covering everything from cocktail innovation and menu development to business strategy, operations, and the evolving landscape of hospitality.
Attendees can also take advantage of hands-on workshops, interactive tasting experiences, and live demonstrations that bring new techniques and ideas to life in a meaningful and actionable way. What truly sets BCB Brooklyn apart is its focus on connection and community—whether it’s through curated networking opportunities, structured brand meetings, or organic conversations happening across the show floor and beyond. From the highly anticipated VIP experiences and exclusive networking events to the electric atmosphere of Brooklyn itself, every moment is designed to foster meaningful relationships and create lasting impact.
As the industry continues to evolve, BCB Brooklyn remains at the forefront, expanding into new and emerging categories such as ready-to-drink beverages, wine, and no- and low-alcohol offerings, ensuring attendees stay ahead of the curve. Whether you’re looking to source new products, build strategic partnerships, gain actionable insights, or simply be inspired by the best in the business, BCB Brooklyn offers an unmatched platform to elevate your brand and your career. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the event that’s defining the future of the bar and beverage industry.