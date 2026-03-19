After its inaugural edition in 2025, Barcelona Hotel Bar Week returns for 2026 from 21-27 September with a calendar of events and international guests.

Launched in 2025 with the participation of more than 25 hotel bars and a programme of events across the city, the first edition brought together bartenders, brands, chefs, hospitality professionals and cocktail lovers.

Highlights for 2026 include dedicated cocktail menus, guest shifts, tastings, and events celebrating the creativity and hospitality of hotel bars.

“Barcelona Hotel Bar Week is an invitation to step inside and discover hotel bars as accessible, vibrant spaces full of possibilities. Mixology, culture and hospitality for everyone. The second edition will be an opportunity to consolidate the community born in 2025 and strengthen the dialogue between hospitality, mixology and the city,” said Bianca Grisolia, founder and organiser of Barcelona Hotel Bar Week.

The week of programming will bring together events, masterclasses, product and book presentations, and a lineup of both Spanish and international guests, with activities scheduled from day through night.

Throughout the week, a curated drink menu will feature at least two exclusive cocktails offered at a fixed price of €12, including one signature serve and one low-ABV or alcohol-free option.



The second edition will open with an opening party and conclude on Sunday evening with the closing party open to the public.

‘Mix & Eat’ returns combining mixology and gastronomy, offering brunches, dinners, and tapas paired with cocktails.

The 2026 edition will also feature a stronger focus on wellbeing and lifestyle, introducing activities dedicated to wellness.

Barcelona Hotel Bar Week passes can be purchased via the BHBW website, social media channels, or Eventbrite.

The pass gives access to all activities and events, entry to the closing party, and exclusive benefits such as special cocktail prices, priority access, and additional digital content.