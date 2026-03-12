VCL Vintners and The Drinks Trust to provide funding for CIBD Foundation in Distilling courses

Whisky broker VCL Vintners has announced an extension of its partnership with The Drinks Trust by providing funds for students to enter distilling education with the Chartered Institute of Brewers and Distillers (CIBD).

The new five-figure bursary will sit within The Drinks Trust’s Develop educational programme and follows a commitment made by the VCL in November to support 30 students each year to achieve the Certificate in Scotch Whisky in collaboration with the Edinburgh Whisky Academy.

“At VCL, we believe in investing not only in whisky, but in the people who make the industry what it is,” said Benjamin Lancaster, Founder of VCL.

“By supporting access to accredited distilling education, we’re helping to create meaningful career pathways for individuals who may otherwise be unable to pursue them. Partnering with The Drinks Trust on these two schemes allows us to give back to the industry in a practical and lasting way.”

Since its launch in 2022, The Drinks Trust’s Develop educational programme has trained more than 3,000 students across the spirits, bartending, wine and beer sectors.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with VCL Vintners through this new bursary initiative supporting access to the CIBD Foundation in Distilling course,” said Nicola Burston, chief executive of The Drinks Trust.

“Their commitment to investing in spirits education demonstrates how the industry can collectively invest in its people, build resilience, and ensure a sustainable future.”

The Drinks Trust Develop bursaries will be made available to individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, or experiencing financial hardship, in line with The Drinks Trust’s mission to support those most affected by current economic pressures.