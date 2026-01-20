Mermaid Gin's Xavier Baker on cracking the US market

Mermaid Gin launched a decade ago as one of the pioneering brands in a new wave of British, craft premium gin. Now, the Isle of Wight brand has set its sights on the US and has outlined 2026 as a year of expansion in the region.

Drinks International sat down with co-founder Xavier Baker to chat about Mermaid Gin’s plans to crack the American market.

DI: So, a decade since launching, why is now a good time for Mermaid Gin to accelerate its expansion into the US?

XB: The timing is perfect - the American super-premium gin segment grew 57% between 2020 and 2024, reaching over 1.25 million nine-litre cases and even outpacing the growth seen in tequila. As the world's largest spirits market, the US represents an extraordinary opportunity for our craft gin to reach discerning consumers who value quality and provenance.

DI: An increased presence in the world's largest spirits market has enormous potential but is highly competitive. How do you see the US opportunity for premium gin, and where does Mermaid fit into that landscape?

XB: Mermaid brings together craftsmanship, story and distinctive flavour — exactly what today’s premium gin consumer is seeking. Mermaid was created to capture a true taste of its island home, and all our hand-crafted spirits will continue to be distilled on the Isle of Wight, a unique island and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Each bottle reflects that origin, crafted with care to minimise waste and using local, ethically sourced botanicals. Our distillery is certified B Corp and our bottle is completely plastic-free, reflecting a deep commitment to social responsibility, environmental stewardship and community.

Our master distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits provides the perfect platform for national rollout - combining their industry insights, digital capabilities and logistics network to accelerate distribution, deepen customer engagement and help unlock Mermaid’s full potential.

DI: There has been a lot made of some of the challenges associated with the US market for international brands, with tariffs dominating last year's conversations. In your experience, how relevant are these obstacles to your long-term success in the region?

XB: Mermaid is already present in 52 countries worldwide, and as a business, we’ve been able to respond with agility to changes in regulations. This partnership brings invaluable expertise for navigating state-by-state complexities in the US.

The opportunity to get our brand in front of a wider US audience far outweighs these operational considerations, and our premium positioning allows us to focus on delivering exceptional value to consumers.