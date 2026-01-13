After a two-year hiatus, the Italian wine showcase, Borsa Vini, returns to London with a trade tasting featuring over 300 wines from the region.

Accompanying the tasting, Peter McCombie MW will lead a masterclass exploring how Italian reds are modernising and becoming more globally relevant.

“Our focus remains straightforward: facilitating productive, significant one-to-one business meetings. This is complemented by a structured tasting environment, enabling buyers to efficiently and deeply explore the wines on offer,” said office director of the Italian Trade Agency in London, Giovanni Sacchi, about the upcoming show.

“This year's edition features enhancements, including an expanded tasting layout and a renewed emphasis on the nation's regional diversity. This ranges from the most recognised appellations to small, emerging territories that, despite rarely travelling abroad, are highly deserving of international attention.”

Producers will span the length of Italy’s wine-producing regions in an attempt to provide visitors with a reflection of the country’s winemaking landscape.

“Visitors can expect a strong showing from Tuscany, with classic expressions of Sangiovese—Chianti, Rosso and Brunello di Montalcino, as well as traditional Tuscan blends and organically made interpretations,” said Sacchi.

“Veneto is well represented through a wide range of Prosecco DOC and DOCG… From Northern Italy, producers from Alto Adige, Trentino and Friuli Venezia Giulia offer crisp, alpine-driven whites such.

“Further south, Abruzzo presents Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Pecorino, Trebbiano and Cerasuolo, while Apulia showcases its hallmark Mediterranean varieties. Sicily brings diversity from coastal and volcanic terroirs… There are also notable contributions from Sardinia with Vermentino di Gallura, as well as small but innovative pockets of production across Emilia-Romagna, Liguria and Marche.”

Borsa Vini Italiani will take place at IET London, Savoy Place on 21 January 2026.

Guests are invited to register here.