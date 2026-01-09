Double Dutch's Female Bartending Scholarship returns for 2026

Double Dutch, producers of mixers and tonics, has launched its Female Bartending Scholarship Programme for 2026, marking the programme’s sixth year.

Launched in 2021 by Double Dutch co-founders Joyce and Raissa de Haas, the Female Bartending Scholarship was created to empower women working behind the bar and across the wider hospitality industry through education, mentorship and career progression.

For 2026, the programme builds on its continued UK success with expanded training, new partnerships and, for the first time, selected free educational content available to every applicant.

A final selection of 12 successful scholars will unlock the full, expanded programme of workshops, mentorship and industry access.

Raissa de Haas, co-founder of Double Dutch said: “We’re looking for women who are deeply passionate about drinks and hospitality, and who see bartending as more than just a job. Our ideal scholars are ambitious, curious, and driven - women who have a clear vision for their future and the confidence to pursue it.

“Whether their ambition lies in bar ownership, brand leadership, education, product development, or shaping the wider hospitality culture, we want to support women who aspire to lead. This scholarship is about backing the next generation of female leaders in drinks and hospitality, and helping them turn talent and determination into long-term impact,” de Haas continued.

This year, Double Dutch has confirmed trade partnerships and live sessions hosted at hospitality venues including The Chancery Rosewood, Swingers West End, 58 & Co Distillery and its largest ever network of female industry leaders to teach and mentor cohorts.

The 2026 programme will be supported by a group of mentors and educators from across the UK drinks and hospitality industry, including Anna Sebastian, founder of Celebrate Her, Laura Willoughby, founder of Club Soda, and Lauren Mote, global director at Patrón and Bacardi, to name a few.

Applications for the Double Dutch Female Bartending Scholarship 2026 are open now with a deadline of 17 February 2026. Scholarship winners will be announced on International Women’s Day on 8 March 2026.