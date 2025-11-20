Heriot-Watt names co-chairs to lead £35m brewing and distilling fundraising bid

20 November, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Heriot-Watt University has named the co-chairs of a fundraising committee to assist the university in raising £35m to build a Centre for Sustainable Brewing and Distilling (CSBD).

The appointment includes Ewan Andrew, Diageo’s president of global supply chain and procurement, and chief sustainability officer, and Norman Murray, a Heriot-Watt University alumnus and former chairman of The Edrington Group. 

Heriot-Watt is looking to raise £35m in order to build the CSBD on its Edinburgh campus, which aims to utilise low carbon technologies and sustainable practices for the university to evolve its teaching and research, which now includes its first MSc in Sustainable Brewing and Distilling. 

“The centre will provide the facilities and expertise needed to develop practical, sustainable solutions and equip the next generation with the skills our industry needs. I look forward to working with Norman Murray, our fellow committee members and Heriot-Watt University to help turn this vision into reality, building a world-class hub for innovation that future-proofs one of Scotland’s most important industries for decades to come,” said Andrew.

