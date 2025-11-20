New York Bartender Week announces Bar Star Awards winners

Seven bartenders and seven bar backs were crowned at the Kick-Off Gala of New York Bartender Week.
From more than 100 entries, 13 bartenders and 13 bar backs were selected as finalists. Each entry shared a personal story about their journey into the bar world and the challenges they have overcome.
The awards, which are judged by 13 international drinks journalists from across the US, UK and South Africa, aim to highlight inspiring stories of bartenders and bar backs in NYC.
“New York City and New York State are home to some of the most visionary and hardworking bartenders and barbacks in the world, and the Bar Star Awards were created to shine a spotlight on these amazing individuals. Their unsung stories of hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence moved our judging panel members and deserve to be spotlighted,” said Hanna Lee, president and founder of Hanna Lee Communications and co-founder of New York Bartender Week.
Seven bartender winners
(alphabetical order)
Anton Kinloch - Lone Wolf
Carlos Soto - The Ivory Peacock
Cassedy Veillard - The Tyger & Milly’s Neighborhood Bar
Edgar Hernandez - Freemans
Jonathan Gonzalez - Hunter & Thief
Leanne Favre - Dolores
Sungrae Choi - Seoul Salon
Seven barback winners
(alphabetical order)
Ángel López - Jade & Clover
Daniel Lopez - LenLen and Maison Premiere
Fuze Chok-Umnoui - Lucky Cat Izakaya
Jayquane X. Lamar-Vanterpool - Bazaar Bar
Jose Castillo - Casanara
Lena Biçakçi - Champagne Problems
Teddy Chantarasombat - Mangetsu