New York Bartender Week announces Bar Star Awards winners

New York Bartender Week, a consumer festival and cocktail tourism initiative, has announced the winners of its Bar Star Awards.

Seven bartenders and seven bar backs were crowned at the Kick-Off Gala of New York Bartender Week.

From more than 100 entries, 13 bartenders and 13 bar backs were selected as finalists. Each entry shared a personal story about their journey into the bar world and the challenges they have overcome.

The awards, which are judged by 13 international drinks journalists from across the US, UK and South Africa, aim to highlight inspiring stories of bartenders and bar backs in NYC.

“New York City and New York State are home to some of the most visionary and hardworking bartenders and barbacks in the world, and the Bar Star Awards were created to shine a spotlight on these amazing individuals. Their unsung stories of hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence moved our judging panel members and deserve to be spotlighted,” said Hanna Lee, president and founder of Hanna Lee Communications and co-founder of New York Bartender Week.

Seven bartender winners

(alphabetical order)

Anton Kinloch - Lone Wolf

Carlos Soto - The Ivory Peacock

Cassedy Veillard - The Tyger & Milly’s Neighborhood Bar

Edgar Hernandez - Freemans

Jonathan Gonzalez - Hunter & Thief

Leanne Favre - Dolores

Sungrae Choi - Seoul Salon

Seven barback winners

(alphabetical order)

Ángel López - Jade & Clover

Daniel Lopez - LenLen and Maison Premiere

Fuze Chok-Umnoui - Lucky Cat Izakaya

Jayquane X. Lamar-Vanterpool - Bazaar Bar

Jose Castillo - Casanara

Lena Biçakçi - Champagne Problems

Teddy Chantarasombat - Mangetsu