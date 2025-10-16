Ramón Bilbao named the official partner of the Spanish National Soccer Team

16 October, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Spanish winery Ramón Bilbao has teamed up with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), becoming an official partner of the Spanish National Football Teams.

The winery will accompany the men’s team on its road to the 2026 World Cup, while also supporting the women’s team in their qualification journey for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. 

“This alliance marks a milestone in our journey. We see this as the union of two great icons that share the same spirit of perseverance and the desire to leave a lasting mark”, said Carlos Gallego, managing director Cluster Iberia at Zamora Company.

The partnership will include experiences linked to the National Team, fan activations, and brand presence during the World Cup and other competitions that involve the Spanish National Team over the next two years. 

In addition, the winery will play a key role in hospitality, aiming to enhancce the quality of the VIP experience in Spanish stadiums by offering fans a high-quality service.

