The Bartender Knowledge Exchange returns to London Cocktail Week

The Bartender Knowledge Exchange, a programme of peer-to-peer learning opportunities for bartenders, has returned to London Cocktail Week for a third year.

Curated by festival co-founders, Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhán Payne, the series of events offers opportunities to go behind the scenes at some of the world's best venues, and learn from operators within their own bars.

Tickets are free but limited, allocated via ballot here.

Full list of events

Kwant - “The ultimate STAGE opportunity” // available daily

Erik Lorincz provides an exclusive experience for only one bartender per day for a stage where he showcases how he preps and delivers his acclaimed five-course omakase experience.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/44209/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-the-ultimate-stage-at-kwant/



Swift Borough & Shoreditch - “Pick Your Battles - an intro to hand cracked ice” // available daily

A hands-on session on hand-cracked ice, learning precision techniques to perfect presentation and workflow.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43235/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-bartender-s-choice-at-swift-borough/



Lyaness - “Behind Closed Doors” // 9 October - 4pm

The senior team dive deep into their Collaboration Menu, showcasing how narrative, flavour and theatre combine to create globally influential serves.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/44287/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-lyaness-behind-closed-doors/

SOMA - “Cocktail Inspiration and Design” // 9 October - 3pm

Exploring unusual ingredients from South Asia and beyond, learning modern bartending techniques to extract maximum flavour using more affordable bar and kitchen equipment.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43223/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-cocktail-inspiration-design-at-soma/



Happiness Forgets - “Exploring Modern Classics” // 13 October - 12.30pm

Join the team as they deconstruct their much loved modern classics before challenging participants to create their own in a mystery box competition.



https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43219/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-exploring-modern-classics-with-happiness-forgets/



The Donovan Bar - Layering Flavours and Achieving Perfect Balance - 13 October - 1pm

This exclusive session explores the intersection of gastronomy and mixology from two of the industry’s most respected professionals, chef Adam Byatt and Federico Pavan.



https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/44067/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-adam-byatt-x-the-donovan-bar-techniques-workshop/



The Connaught Bar - “Behind the Scenes at The Connaught Bar” - 14 October - 2pm

Step behind the scenes of one of the world’s most awarded bars to see its meticulous pre-service ritual and taste its famed Martini.



https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43258/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-behind-the-scenes-at-the-connaught-bar/



Bar With Shapes For A Name - “The Preliminary Course” // 14 October - 1pm

A look into the Bauhaus Curriculum to learn about the basics of taste, aroma and flavour, looking at the iconic schools approach to design, and how we use this mindset to build drinks.



https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43226/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-the-preliminary-course-with-bar-with-shapes-for-a-name/

Dram - “Bar ownership - what it really takes to open your own bar” // 14 October - 1pm

Owners Simo, Chris and Jack share the realities of bar ownership, from concept and brand-building to managing teams and day-to-day operations.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43114/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-bar-ownership-do-s-and-don-t-s-with-dram/

Cocktail Trading Co - Drinks creation workship // 14 October - 2pm

Join Elliot Ball for a fast-paced, top-to-bottom drinks creation workshop about taking a concept and transforming it into a profitable, operationally sound, and creatively striking drink.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43119/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-drinks-creation-workshop-with-cocktail-trading-co/

Waltz - “Sip, See, Savour: How Different Glassware Shapes the Cocktail Experience” // 15 October - 2pm

Gento Torigata explores the impact of glassware on flavour and guest experience, comparing premium Japanese Kimura designs in an immersive tasting.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43079/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-importance-of-glassware-for-cocktail-experience-with-waltz-bar/

Bauhaus Warehaus - Pioneering circular economy in bars // 15 October - 11am

Join Maria Kontorravdis of 🔶🟥🔵 and Bauhaus Warehaus alongside Vasilis Kyritsis, owner of Line Athens and The Clumsies, for an inspiring session on integrating sustainable practices that are both ecological and economically innovative, from sourcing and operations to creative bar design.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/44070/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-pioneering-circular-economy-in-bars/

Sprout - Celebrating the joys of inconsistency // 15 October - 3pm

Led by Bar Director Will Meredith and Bar Manager Dominic Royle, this session explores how differences in ingredients, from the sweetness of tomatoes to the intensity of seasonal herbs, can inspire creativity rather than be corrected.

https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/44051/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-celebrate-the-joys-of-inconsistency-with-sprout/

Archive & Myth - “Flavour Extraction 101 with Laurie Howells” // 16 October - 2pm

Laurie Howells breaks down five essential flavour extraction techniques, from cold infusion to pressurised methods, with practical takeaways for modern bartenders.



https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43057/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-flavour-extraction-101-with-archive-myth/



Hawksmoor - “A deep dive into creating a vibrant cocktail offering across continents” // 16 October

Group Head of Bars Liam Davy shares insights from running cocktail programmes across 13 restaurants in seven cities, balancing creativity with commercial realities.



https://londoncocktailweek.com/events/43072/trade-only-bartender-knowledge-exchange-creating-an-international-restaurant-bar-programme-with-hawksmoor-restaurant/