Norway’s Felice Capasso wins Diageo World Class 2025

06 October, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Norwegian bartender, Felice Capasso, has won the title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025.

Competing against finalists from 51 markets around the world, Capasso was named as winner by an international line up of industry leading experts at the final held in Toronto, Canada.

From Nedre Løkka Cocktailbar in Oslo, Capasso is also founder of Sesto Senso Academy, a centre for wine and spirits education, standing out with his series of signature serves.

“Winning World Class is not just a dream come true, it is a goal I have worked tirelessly to achieve. By winning I know that I am taking on a responsibility which I plan to take seriously, promoting education in spirits and inspiring other bartenders who want to progress in the industry,” said Capasso.

Alongside the title, Capasso will win a trophy, an all-expenses trip to next year’s global finals, mentorship from industry talent and a year-long schedule of all-expenses-paid travel to Diageo markets around the world. He will also be featured as a guest bartender, as well as leading bartender training and hosting events.

Capasso competed in several challenges, including reinventing classic serves with Johnnie Walker Black Label, with a serve named Top Notes inspired by the classic French 75. 

For the Don Julio 1942 challenge, Capasso took inspiration from an AI artwork to create an accompanying aperitif serve that captured the spirit of the origins of tequila. 

For The Singleton’s multi-sensory cocktail challenge, Capasso created a custom record sleeve inspired by the song 'That’s Amore', paired with his signature cocktail Between Us. 

Kevin Delaney, global head of World Class, added: "World Class is the ultimate toast to the people who are the beating heart of the hospitality industry. The best bartenders create cocktails at the highest level of craft whilst having their finger on the pulse of the trends of today, tomorrow and the future. We have celebrated and nurtured the careers of over 450,000 bartenders through the World Class programme and tonight is the pinnacle moment of celebration for this incredibly special community.  We welcome Felice into the Diageo family and congratulate the outstanding efforts of all our brilliant participants."

