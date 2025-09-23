Nicola Loiacono, director of mixology at Villa Igiea

Igiea Terrazza Bar launches Sicily Around the World menu

23 September, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Set in Rocco Forte hotel, Villa Igiea, the bar’s new menu features ten cocktails created by Salvatore Calabrese aka ‘The Maestro'.

The cocktail offering blends international influences with authentic Sicilian flavours, paying homage to the cultural legacy of Sicilian emigrants who carried the island’s spirit across the world.

Highlights of the menu include Tiger Rag, representing the ‘father of modern jazz’ Nick LaRocca, created with Wild Turkey Bourbon, Amaro Averna Riserva Tributo Siciliano, Vermouth del Professore Rosso and jasmine essence, aged in an oak barrel for two months.

Stella di Luca represents Luca Parmitano, the first Italian to walk in space and command the International Space Station, featuring Wild Turkey Bourbon, Frangelico, almond and Pistachio Milk, Activated Carbon, Egg White, Glitter Powder, White Truffle Caviar.

 

Alongside the signature cocktails, the menu also features nine classic cocktails and four mocktails. 

Open daily from 10.30am to midnight, Igiea Terrazza Bar is set in the Gulf of Palermo, with further hotel dining options including Florio Restaurant and Alicetta Bistro, offering authentic Sicilian cuisine curated by Fulvio Pierangelini. 

