Major Philippe drives Mauritian rum category

The rum, distilled from locally grown sugarcane using Omnicane's circular economy approach, has launched initially with three expressions named after Mauritian landmarks: Britannia cane juice white rum, Mon Trésor oak-aged gold rum, and Ilot Brocus spiced spirit drink.

Speaking at the brand's launch event in Mauritius on Friday, Jacques M d’Unienville, chief executive of Omnicane, said: “This rum, crafted from the finest Mauritian cane, reflects the essence of our island. Vibrant and full of character, whether it’s the crisp clarity of Britannia white rum, the warm depth of Mon Trésor gold rum, or the lively spices of Ilot Brocus spiced spirit drink, each bottle tells a story of Mauritius. Major Philippe is more than a rum, it’s a celebration of our heritage, our innovation, and our shared ambition to create something extraordinary.”

Omnicane uses a closed-loop system where sugarcane residue powers the distillation process, captures and repurposes 25 tons of CO2 daily, and converts distillation by-products into natural fertilisers that return to the fields.

This new venture also utilises existing distillation capabilities previously used for bioethanol, as one of the company’s column stills has been adapted to produce rum.

The brand’s namesake, Major Philippe Guimbeau, was a respected estate owner and businessman who served during World War 2, rising through the ranks to become a major.

Born in Mauritius, he had a passion for sustainable agriculture that helped inspire the brand today.

Speaking at the launch, Laurent Cervoise, artisan vinaigrier and rhum consultant, added: “The idea was not to copy existing styles, but to invent a recognisable, elegant signature that remains true to the essence of Mauritian rum. The starting point, of course, was Mauritian sugarcane, grown in rich volcanic soils, under generous sunshine and balanced rainfall, resulting in a remarkable concentration of sugars and aromas.

“For distillation, we modified the existing column to lower the distillation strength and achieve a perfect balance between the rum’s components, with no rectification at all. When the very first rum came off the still after our adjustments, it was a true sensory shock. An incredible revelation - a moment I will never forget,” Cervoise continued.

Major Philippe has initially launched with three expressions, targeting premium spirits markets across Europe, Africa, and Asia, focusing on luxury hospitality sectors, with another launch expected in 2026.