Familia Torres launches solar energy project in Penedès

Spanish wine producer, Familia Torres, has announced the installation of an agrovoltaic pergola in one of its Penedès vineyards as part of the Solarwine initiative.

Agrovoltaics is the dual use of land for both solar energy generation and agriculture, and this pilot initiative will aim to “assess the technical and economic viability of integrating agriculture with photovoltaic energy”.

The producer, which was named The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand in 2024, has installed solar panels, elevated five metres above ground to allow for harvesting, over an area of 1000 m².

Energy generated by the solar panels will be used in the Torres Brandy maturation cellars and the company’s on-site Mas Rabell restaurant.

“This project enables us to explore new ways to adapt to climate change and to make agricultural production compatible with clean energy generation, thus moving towards a more sustainable, resilient, and profitable viticulture,” said Mireia Torres, director of innovation and knowledge at Familia Torres.

“The increase in temperatures is causing harvests to be brought forward, which could affect wine quality. Our aim is to delay grape ripening. The panels above the vineyard provide shade for the vines and protect them from direct sunlight during the summer, while also generating electricity.”

The Solarwine project is financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

The operational group contains Familia Torres alongside Huerto Tornasol, and the Energy Cluster of the Valencian Community, with the support of the technology SME Inderen, the Wine Technology Platform, the Catalan Institute of Vine and Wine, and Artica Engineering and Innovation.

The Penedès trial is one of two pilot programmes in the Solarwine framework, with the other scheduled to take place in Castilla-La Mancha.