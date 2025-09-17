Faust (left) and Double Chicken Please co-founder GN Chan

Double Chicken Please launches collaboration with street artist Faust

17 September, 2025
By Oli Dodd

New York cocktail bar, Double Chicken Please, has announced the launch of a collaboration with acclaimed street artist Faust.

The one-month partnership will see the bar become a canvas for the artist with his signature handstyle featuring across on-site installations, design elements and glassware.

To mark the collaboration, the Double Chicken Please team has created two cocktails, Sunrise and Sunset, with Faust.

“Inspired by George Bernard Shaw’s quote, that ‘whiskey is liquid sunshine’, the cocktails are a take on the Garibaldi and New York Sour with a gradient that evokes the colours of sunrise and sunset,” said Faust.

“The name also nods to one of my favourite murals, my Sunset piece that once adorned the façade of the nearby Sunshine Theatre, just a few blocks from Double Chicken Please.”

To accompany the collaboration, guests can purchase a limited-edition glassware set and exclusive t-shirts in-bar or online.

“We have always seen Double Chicken Please as more than a bar – it’s a design studio for storytelling, experimentation, and unexpected collaborations,” said Double Chicken Please co-founder GN Chan.

“Partnering with a renowned artist like Faust allows us to bring that vision to life through an entirely new medium.”

The Double Chicken Please x Faust collaboration opens on 19 September and will run for one month.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

Bar owners: The sweat equity

All too often becoming an independent bar owner involves being in debt to investors and constantly on the road. Danil Nevsky says it’s time for honesty to help the next generation understand what ownership really means.

Instagram

Facebook