Double Chicken Please launches collaboration with street artist Faust

New York cocktail bar, Double Chicken Please, has announced the launch of a collaboration with acclaimed street artist Faust.

The one-month partnership will see the bar become a canvas for the artist with his signature handstyle featuring across on-site installations, design elements and glassware.

To mark the collaboration, the Double Chicken Please team has created two cocktails, Sunrise and Sunset, with Faust.

“Inspired by George Bernard Shaw’s quote, that ‘whiskey is liquid sunshine’, the cocktails are a take on the Garibaldi and New York Sour with a gradient that evokes the colours of sunrise and sunset,” said Faust.

“The name also nods to one of my favourite murals, my Sunset piece that once adorned the façade of the nearby Sunshine Theatre, just a few blocks from Double Chicken Please.”

To accompany the collaboration, guests can purchase a limited-edition glassware set and exclusive t-shirts in-bar or online.

“We have always seen Double Chicken Please as more than a bar – it’s a design studio for storytelling, experimentation, and unexpected collaborations,” said Double Chicken Please co-founder GN Chan.

“Partnering with a renowned artist like Faust allows us to bring that vision to life through an entirely new medium.”

The Double Chicken Please x Faust collaboration opens on 19 September and will run for one month.