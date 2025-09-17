Leah van Deventer to launch Cape Town Cocktail Week this December

Drinks journalist Leah van Deventer has launched Cape Town Cocktail Week (CTCW), a seven-day festival set to take place in the South African capital this December.

The programme will feature more than 30 participating venues, each contributing a signature CTCW serve, alongside guest shifts and masterclasses.

Festival goers with a CTCW wristband will be able to enjoy the signature serves for R50 (roughly £2.10, $2.90).

“Cape Town has an incredible cocktail scene, and CTCW encourages locals and holidaymakers to explore it when the city is at its finest,” says CTCW founder Van Deventer.

“CTCW is not just about discounted drinks, it’s a city-wide celebration that spotlights bartenders and bars, and positions Cape Town as an international cocktail hotspot.

“CTCW is a cocktail safari, where everyone chooses their own adventure. The aim is to make it as accessible as possible, and allow people to participate in whatever way they choose. This includes brands, who are invited to activate at the participating venues, either by sponsoring a CTCW menu or by hosting tastings, masterclasses and other events.”

Guests are able to purchase tickets on Quicket, which can be redeemed for a festival wristband at all participating venues. For the full list of participating bars, visit the CTCW website.

Cape Town Cocktail Week will take place from 10 – 16 December 2025.