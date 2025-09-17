Ryan Chetiyawardana to open second Seed Library in New York

The world’s most awarded bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan, is set to open Seed Library New York this Autumn, Drinks International can exclusively reveal.

The opening, located on the lower ground floor of the Hotel Park Ave, will mark the first permanent bar in the city from Chetiyawardana.

The venue will draw inspiration from the original Seed Library, which opened in 2022 in east London, promising to the Lyan team’s “signature blend of hospitality, curiosity, and flavour, with the trademark Lyan inclusivity and warmth”.

The cocktail list will also follow the same heritage as the original Seed Library with reimagined classics and innovative signatures supported by a selection of low-intervention wines, craft beers, artisanal spirits and sake.

Hotel Park Ave, in the building of the former Mondrian Hotel, is the debut property in New York City from Lore Group who have also collaborated alongside Mr Lyan and Renwick Hospitality on the bar.

The venue joins a growing Lyan portfolio which now features bars in London, Amsterdam and Washington DC.

Seed Library New York will open in Autumn 2025.