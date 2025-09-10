Familia Torres strengthens commitment to sustainable forest management

Familia Torres is reinforcing its role in sustainable forest management as part of its long-term Torres & Earth programme, implemented in 2008 to tackle climate change.

With 1,800 hectares of forest surface in Catalunya, nearly double its vineyard holdings, Familia Torres is implementing integral strategies to create climate-resilient landscapes and foster biodiversity across the region.

“Now more than ever, we must promote sustainable forest management to protect our land, preserve biodiversity, and reduce the impact of wildfires, which are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change. As a company that depends on the land, it is our responsibility to protect the territory, and we are greatly supported by the ADFs, who do commendable work,” said Miguel A Torres, president of Familia Torres.

Familia Torres has worked with the local communities through Associations for Forest Defence (ADFs) for over 30 years.

Over time the winery has developed technical forest management plans across its estates that include selective thinning, undergrowth clearing, and the restoration of agricultural land for vineyards.

These efforts are designed to break the continuity of combustible biomass, reduce wildfire risk, and promote the emergence of mosaic landscapes that support diversity of flora and fauna.

Familia Torres also integrates livestock into forest management through partnerships with local herders and associations, using sheep, goats, and horses to graze the land, naturally controlling vegetation.

The winery is committed to circular resource use, with biomass generated from forest management repurposed for energy, powering a biomass boiler at the Pacs del Penedès winery.

This system, fuelled by forest residues, vine shoots, and dead vines, enables Familia Torres to reduce its gas consumption by up to 90% and its electricity consumption by up to 10%.

Combined with solar panels, this allows the winery to generate 50% of its energy needs on-site, reducing its carbon footprint and reliance on fossil fuels.