The Rosewood Foundation launches programme to support women in hospitality

08 September, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Rosewood Hotel Group and Rosewood Foundation have announced Rise to the Table, a new annual programme designed to empower the next generation of female hospitality leaders.

Extending beyond Rosewood’s associates, the programme will welcome women from the global food and beverage industry for a week-long immersive educational experience, hosted by Rosewood’s leaders and experts at Rosewood Hong Kong in early March 2026, followed by a year of mentorship. 

“By championing the extraordinary women shaping the future of food and beverage, we are not only supporting individual careers but also creating systemic change. This programme aims to cultivate equity, innovation, and leadership in an industry that inspires and unites. We're not just changing the narrative; we're creating a new one that highlights the diverse talent shaping the future,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. 

The residency experience will combine relevant leadership and business skill development through professional coaching and strategy workshops that focus on personal branding, financial literacy, and sustainability-driven innovation.

The participants will also gain exposure through wine tastings, local markets and farms, and group dining at restaurants and bars led by Hong Kong’s renowned talent.

Following the residency, participants will embark on a one-year mentorship, as each is paired with a senior Rosewood leader.  

Applications for the programme will close on 13 October 2025. The programme will recur annually, with the residency rotating across Rosewood Hotel Group’s global portfolio.

