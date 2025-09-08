Sarah Burgess joins International Beverage as master of whisky creation

08 September, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

International Beverage has named Sarah Burgess as the company’s new master of whisky creation.

In the newly established position, Burgess will spearhead a team of spirits makers and drive International Beverage’s aim of creating high-quality, flavour-led whiskies. 

“I’m thrilled to step into this new role where I’ll have the opportunity to shape the future of International Beverage’s whisky creation. I’m hoping to bring a fresh new perspective along with a steadfast commitment to enduring quality. I’m also looking forward to working closely with International Beverage’s global brand advocacy team, leading training initiatives and bringing our extraordinary spirits to markets around the world,” said Burgess.

Burgess will collaborate with the global brand advocacy team, sharing technical expertise and creating connections through International Beverage’s portfolio of premium Scotch whisky brands including Old Pulteney, Balblair, Speyburn and anCnoc single malt whiskies, as well as Hankey Bannister blended whisky.  

Burgess, formerly the whisky maker at The Lakes Distillery, brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role.   

Managing director of International Beverage, Malcolm Leask, added: “International Beverage is entering an exciting period of growth and we are delighted to have Sarah at the helm of our Scottish spirits portfolio. Her vast industry experience, passion and creative flair, make her the ideal custodian of our award-winning premium spirits brands. As a business we are committed to employing the best people to help drive our business forward and Sarah certainly fits the bill. We are looking forward to seeing her talent shine.”  

