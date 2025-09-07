Little Red Door launches first menu under new owners

The 11 drinks on the menu are each named after a farming method while every cocktail features an ‘ambassador ingredient’ to spotlight a local producer.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve been working closely with producers and farmers across France to spotlight their practices and weave their stories into our cocktails, a collaboration which has inspired the concept of Agri/Culture,” said Hyacinthe Lescoët, co-owner of Little Red Door.

“For us, it’s more than just a menu, it’s a conversation about how agriculture shapes society, and how together we can imagine a more sustainable future. We can’t wait to take our guests on this journey with us.”

Résilience (pictured above) is one of the menu highlights and features pineapple sage with sorghum and Savanna Rum. The drink celebrates crops built to withstand droughts and floods while Agroforesterie (below) aims to highlight a vision for crops and trees to share landscapes. The drink uses elderberry and wild botanicals, fortified wines and Gewürztraminer Eau-de-Vie.

In June last year it was announced that The Cambridge Public House had acquired The Little Red Door, which featured at #6 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.