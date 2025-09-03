D.O. Cava to offer 100% organic Cava de Guarda Superior going forward

D.O. Cava has announced a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainability, as Cavas de Guarda Superior launched from 2025 onwards will be 100% organic.

Beginning with the 2022 harvest, all Guarda Superior Cavas (Reserva, Gran Reserva, and Paraje Calificado categories) have been produced exclusively from 100% organic-certified vineyards.

This step means Cavas de Guarda Superior launched from 2025 will be 100% organic, reflecting its dedication to the environment.

"The future of Cava lies in continuing to focus on quality and the value of the Cava brand," says Javier Pagés, president of D.O. Cava.

Spain houses 110,000 hectares of certified organic vineyards within the D.O. Cava region, backed by the European Union, ensuring that no chemicals have been used in the vineyards for at least three years, verified through thorough documentation and regular inspections.

Additionally, the Catalan Council for Organic Agricultural Production supports these efforts by providing its own certification, allowing the use of organic herbicides while maintaining high standards.