D.O. CAVA

D.O. Cava to offer 100% organic Cava de Guarda Superior going forward

03 September, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

D.O. Cava has announced a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainability, as Cavas de Guarda Superior launched from 2025 onwards will be 100% organic.

Beginning with the 2022 harvest, all Guarda Superior Cavas (Reserva, Gran Reserva, and Paraje Calificado categories) have been produced exclusively from 100% organic-certified vineyards. 

This step means Cavas de Guarda Superior launched from 2025 will be 100% organic, reflecting its dedication to the environment.

"The future of Cava lies in continuing to focus on quality and the value of the Cava brand," says Javier Pagés, president of D.O. Cava. 

Spain houses 110,000 hectares of certified organic vineyards within the D.O. Cava region, backed by the European Union, ensuring that no chemicals have been used in the vineyards for at least three years, verified through thorough documentation and regular inspections. 

Additionally, the Catalan Council for Organic Agricultural Production supports these efforts by providing its own certification, allowing the use of organic herbicides while maintaining high standards.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: cava, de, categories, 100%, organic, reserva, gran reserva, reserva gran, reserva gran reserva, superior, cavas, forward, guarda, guarda superior, 100% organic, de guarda, de guarda superior, 100% organic certified, paraje calificado categories, cavas reserva gran




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

Bar owners: The sweat equity

All too often becoming an independent bar owner involves being in debt to investors and constantly on the road. Danil Nevsky says it’s time for honesty to help the next generation understand what ownership really means.

Instagram

Facebook