Ian Burrell cuts ties with Equiano Rum over ownership dispute

Global rum ambassador Ian Burrell has announced the end of his involvement with Equiano Rum, alleging that the company's trademark was misfiled.

In a statement on Instagram, Burrell said: “While I am a founder and shareholder of Equiano Limited, it has come to light that the corresponding trademark was never registered in the company's name but was purportedly registered by a company controlled by another of our founding directors and shareholders.

“Therefore, I can no longer continue to represent the Equiano Rum brand and I have retained counsel in the matter.”

Burrell co-founded the brand, a blend of African and Caribbean rums, alongside Aaisha Dadral, Amanda Kakembo and Oli Bartlam in 2019 and released its first bottling in June 2020.

The brand was created in honour of Olaudah Equiano, who was enslaved as a child and shipped to the Caribbean from modern-day Nigeria, and later was able to purchase his freedom and become a key member of the abolitionist movement in London.

Since launching Equiano Rum has released several expressions, including its debut vintage rum, an 11-year-old blend of Gray’s and Foursquare Rums, released in 2024.

The statement continued: “This has been an incredibly difficult and disappointing situation, but I refuse to let it define me or my passion for rum. Rum has always been more than just a spirit for me - it is history, culture, community and a way of life. That is where my focus will remain.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me on this particular journey so far - from fellow rum lovers, bartenders, and industry peers, to those who simply shared a glass, and the amazing story of an African entrepreneur, abolitionist and author who bought his freedom by selling rum.”

Burrell finished the statement with the hashtags “stolen” and “no longer black owned”.