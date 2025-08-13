The Cambridge Global Series returns

This September, Parisian bar The Cambridge Public House will welcome the third edition of its Global Series, an annual industry event which celebrates and champions the global bar industry.

Centred around The Cambridge’s core pillars of education, environment and community, the three-day gathering will bring together nine bartenders and venues from around the world, ranging from well-known establishments to smaller independent cocktail bars.

Co-owner of The Cambridge, Hyacinthe Lescoët, said: “Over the past couple years, it’s been an incredible journey hosting, showcasing, and learning from some of the most talented professionals in our industry. This year’s event promises to be just as inspiring, as we continue to champion our three core pillars. With an outstanding lineup of guest speakers and exceptional bars joining us, we can’t wait to see what this year’s series will bring.”

This year’s guests include Valeria Naranjo (Varmaid, Spain), Benji Cavagna (1930, Italy), Ezra Star (Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong), Gabriela Leon (Lady Bee, Peru), Evan Stroeve (The Waratah, Australia), Ruben Neideck (Velvet, Germany), Tomek Malek (Donkey Shoe, Poland), Kaitlin Wiles (The Ada Coleman Project, UK) and Josh Harris (Trick Dog, USA).

Similar to the format of the previous two editions, The Cambridge will host three guest shifts from 5pm to 8:30pm on each night. On 7 September Mostly Harmless, Trick Dog and Varmaid will be behind the bar, followed by The Waratah, Velvet and Lady Bee on 8 September and Donkey Shoe, The ADA Coleman Project and 1930 on 9 September.

In addition to the guest shifts, The Cambridge will also welcome drinks journalist and author François Monti to host a series of seminars on 8 September from 12pm to 4pm at the 1K Hotel in Paris.

Christophe Davoine, brand ambassador for Suntory and vice-president of the Association de Barmen de France will be representing education, as he works to advance bartending education in France and organises the Best Bartender Apprentice competition.

For community, Jen Riley, owner of Sister Midnight in Paris, will explore how to create inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

For environment, Emanuele Balestra will share his innovative practices, such as rooftop and hotel garden beekeeping, and transforming ingredient waste into perfume, all aimed at enhancing sustainability in the hospitality industry and beyond.