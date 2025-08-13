Harvey’s Old Ale named Supreme Champion at the International Beer Challenge

UK-brewery Harvey & Sons has been awarded Supreme Champion for taste at the International Beer Challenge 2025 for its Old Ale.

Old Ale was selected for top honours from all the gold medal beers by the senior judging panel. It also picked up the trophy for Best Ale up to 5%.

The competition received entries from almost 30 countries and awarded 20 gold medals across taste and design & packaging criteria.

Commenting on this year’s awards, IBC chair Jeff Evans said: “It’s always a pleasure to be chair of the judges for the IBC. It’s a job I’ve been doing for 23 years, and I’ve enjoyed this year’s competition as much as any.

“We had some truly knowledgeable judges on the team this year, and they tasted beers from around 30 countries, sampling ales, lagers, stouts, wheat beers and more from places such as Brazil, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Taiwan, Lithuania, Japan, Paraguay, South Africa and Australia, as well as renowned beer-drinking nations such as Germany, Belgium, the USA and the UK.

“To win a medal of any colour in the IBC is not easy, because all the judges on a table have to agree on the decision, so I congratulate all the successful breweries and hope that the awards help them spread the word about their exceptional beers.”

In addition to the taste medals and trophies, the IBC recognised achievements of brewers, importers and retailers.

Supreme Champion Brewer of the Year was awarded to Cervejaria Denker, which was also named the regional Brewer of the Year for South America.

While Goxoa, a French alcohol-free brewery designed for sport, was awarded the Glenn Payne Rising Star Award.