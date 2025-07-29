Concha y Toro opens new visitor centre in Chile

29 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Concha y Toro has opened a new visitor centre in Chile, with the goal to elevate the country’s wine tourism offering and celebrate Chilean wine culture.

Located in Centro del Vino in Pirque, Santiago, the 12,000-square-meter space takes visitors on an immersive journey of nature, art, wines, cuisine, technology and historical heritage, creating a museum-like experience.

“Just as our wines have brought Chile’s name to every corner of the globe, we now want the Centro del Vino to become a symbol of national heritage for all those who visit the country,” said Isabel Guilisasti, vice president of fine wines and corporate image at Viña Concha y Toro.

During the tour of the Centro del Vino, visitors can access six different thematic areas, including tastings, a multisensory experience, and a tour of the park which holds Casa Don Melchor.

The experience is a 120-minute guided tour, available in Spanish, English and Portuguese, available from Tuesday to Saturday from 9am-11pm, and on Sundays and Mondays from 9am-7pm.

