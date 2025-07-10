NZ Bar Con to returns to Auckland

NZ Bar Con returns to Auckland, inviting the local and international community to the city for a schedule of tastings, seminars and guest shifts.

The event is the first dedicated community and educational bar platform in New Zealand.

“We wanted to create a bar show to bring some momentum and some inspiration to New Zealand bartending,” said Andrea Marseglia, founder of NZ Bar Con and Teresa Cocktail Bar, told Drinks International.

“We are small, often overshadowed by our Australian cousins, so we wanted to give our bartending community an opportunity to get inspired, learn and have fun for three days, while creating great connections with other colleagues from around New Zealand.”

NZ Bar Con debuted last year in New Zealand’s largest city and will be looking to build in its initial success.

“Last year was unbelievable,” said Marseglia. “We had 26 events, and 24 sold out. People came from even the smallest towns in New Zealand; we had people who had left the industry and then returned to hospitality with a refreshed mindset and vision – that was the highlight for me.”

Alongside returning events like the Supplier Symposium and Bartender Summit, NZ Bar Con 25 will see a number of international bartending figures descend on Auckland including Stan Harcinik from Mirror Bar in Bratislava and Simone Rossi, the Hong Kong-based founder of Ratafia Rossi and former director of bars at Rosewood Hong Kong.

“[This year] we are looking to bring more international guests while also focusing on educational seminars,” Marseglia continued. “It’s important to empower the younger generation of bartenders with knowledge about mental health, business sustainability, and the future of the industry.

“This year will have around 25 events across three days with more than ten international guests.”

NZ Bar Con will take place in Auckland from 3-5 August. To RSVP to events, visit the convention’s website.