Two-thirds of hospitality workers “build lasting careers in the industry”

Drinks industry not-for-profit, Celebrate Her, has revealed the findings of a global survey, conducted in partnership with Allara Global and CGA by NIQ, that shows the reality of working in the hospitality industry.

The survey questioned nearly 1000 respondents from 20 global regions on subjects from sexism and safety in the workplace to job satisfaction and career growth.

It found that 78% of respondents who had previously perceived the drinks industry as a temporary role had positively shifted this perception, with two-thirds building lasting careers in the industry.

But found almost half of the sample were currently not satisfied with their work-life balance but it was low-pay that was found to be the number one reason that respondents would consider leaving the industry.

The survey found that the biggest challenges facing industry workers were associated with managing their mental wellbeing and physical health.

Nearly half of affected workers felt their mental health needs were unsupported, while 40% of employees said they would not feel comfortable raising their mental health concerns. 57% of respondents cited stress and burnout as a barrier to career progression.

Regarding safety, 83% of employees rated the physical safety of their workplace as excellent or good, but more than a third felt unsafe going home late at night.

The survey found that female employees were more likely to experience sexual harassment in the workplace than their male colleagues, and more than a quarter of employees didn’t report harassment to their employers.

Diversity was found to be central to the industry, with 82% of the sample believing it to be important or extremely important within the workplace.

Age and gender were found to be the most diverse characteristics with less representation among religious and sexual orientation. 42% felt that those with disabilities were not represented in their workplace at all.