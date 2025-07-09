Wales’ Hensol Castle Distillery gains UK listing with Molson Coors

Wales-based Hensol Castle Distillery has announced an agreement with Molson Coors Beverage Company to list a portion of its spirits across the UK.

The agreement will see a selection of the distillery’s spirits available to bars, pubs, restaurants and leisure venues across the UK through the Molson Coors network.

Chris Leeke, managing director and co-founder of Hensol Castle Distillery, said: “This partnership is a game-changer for us. Working with Molson Coors allows our spirits to reach new audiences and brings our castle-crafted quality to bars and restaurants right across the UK. We are incredibly proud of what we produce here in South Wales, and we cannot wait to see our bottles behind bars nationwide.”

Featured in the initial rollout are the Hensol Castle Welsh Dry Gin, Hensol Castle Spiced Rum, Benjamin Hall Vodka, and Benjamin Hall London Dry Gin.

Alongside the distribution deal, Hensol Castle Distillery already supplies a number of national supermarket retail chains, as well as offering a white-label service, partnering with hospitality and retail brands to develop spirits made and bottled on-site.