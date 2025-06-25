Andrew Ho named Altos Bartenders' Bartender ahead of Asia's 50 Best

Andrew Ho, founder and co-owner of Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou, has been named the winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2025, as part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

Voted exclusively by bartenders from venues on the 2025 list, this is the only peer-judged award in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars programme. Ho is recognised by the industry for his leadership, mentorship and influence on Mainland China’s modern cocktail scene.

This accolade marks the second in a series of special awards to be announced in the weeks leading up to the Asia's 50 Best Bars ceremony on 15 July 2025.

Ho said: “After the excitement settles, it’s important to remember that my work is not done. The responsibility to inspire and mentor our next generation still requires my unwavering dedication.”

In 2016, Ho co-founded Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou’s first speakeasy cocktail bar. Since then, the venue has consistently ranked on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for six years and most recently came in at No.14 in 2024, also earning the title of The Best Bar in Mainland China for the second consecutive year.

In addition to opening SanYou, a baijiu-forward bar spotlighting 100% locally-sourced ingredients and regional Chinese flavours, and DSK Cocktail Club, Ho leads Spirits Architects, a full-spectrum hospitality consultancy. The group supports clients from concept to operations, offering everything from brand strategy to beverage development and training.

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, added: “Andrew is not only redefining what great bartending looks like in Mainland China - he’s laying the foundations for the country’s modern cocktail culture with his entrepreneurial vision. His approach to hospitality is grounded in innovation, mentorship and a deep respect for the craft. Through global collaborations and consulting work, he has elevated Mainland China’s profile on the international bar stage while fostering a strong sense of community. Andrew is a catalyst for change and a driving force in shaping the future of Asia’s drinks industry. It is incredibly fitting that his peers have recognised this by awarding him the well-deserved Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.”