Treasury Wine Estates opens $15 million low and no winemaking facility

12 June, 2025
By Oli Dodd

Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has unveiled a new in-house facility for low and no alcohol wine production.

The $15 million facility, situated in the Barossa Valley, features “state-of-the-art dealcoholisation technology” and  “world-first patent pending processes for treating the aromatic component of wine that locks in flavour”.

“This world-leading facility cements our position as a global pioneer in winemaking,” said Treasury Wine Estates chief supply and sustainability officer Kerrin Petty.

“This state-of-the-art technology and proprietary process for de-alcoholisation is our latest step in building a hub of innovation, technology and sustainability in the Barossa Valley, where we’ve been crafting wine to delight consumers for more than a century.” 

The facility will produce low and no alcohol for TWE brands including Squealing Pig, Pepperjack, Matua, 19 Crimes, Lindeman’s and Wolf Blass.

It will also be the home of Sorbet, a new lower abv wine created in partnership with Endeavour Group that will be available from October 2025.

