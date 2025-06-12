Kathmandu’s Barc wins Michter's Art of Hospitality for Asia's 50 Best

Kathmandu’s Barc has been named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025.

The award is voted for by more than 300 members of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, and is the first in a series of special awards to be announced in the weeks leading up to the Asia's 50 Best Bars ceremony on 15 July 2025.

In 2024, Barc was the first establishment in Nepal to break into the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ranking, at No.39, marking a defining moment for Nepal’s cocktail culture.

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Barc is more than a bar, it’s a movement that’s redefining how people drink, connect and experience hospitality in Kathmandu. A trailblazer in a city where cocktail culture continues to surprise in its complexity and development, Barc’s commitment to championing local ingredients, mentoring new talent and delivering hospitality with soul has set a bold new benchmark, not just for Kathmandu, but for the wider region. Congratulations to the entire Barc team for showing the world what Nepalese hospitality can be at its very best.”

Since opening in 2021, Barc has redefined Kathmandu’s bar scene, operating as a speakeasy with a cocktail programme that combines global techniques with local and foraged ingredients, such as titaura (a Nepalese snack made from hog plum), khattu (a mix of preserved fruits underpinned by dried salted plums), and aylā (a traditional fermented rice liquor).

Abhishek Tuladhar, founder of Barc, added: “From the beginning, our vision was to bring the flavours of Nepal through our drinks and to create a space that blends global standards with the warmth and soul of our local culture. This award is not just a recognition of our service, but a testament to that dream. Barc is deeply personal to me and it has been a journey of passion, challenges and belief. This moment means the world to our team, and to Nepal, a country where hospitality runs through our veins.”