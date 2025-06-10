The Whisky Exchange names Natalie Tennent new managing director

The Whisky Exchange has appointed Natalie Tennent as its new managing director which will be effective from 7 July 2025.

Tennent previously spent 30 years at Berry Bros & Rudd where she is credited with developing the spirits division and most recently held the role of chief commercial officer.

In her new role, Tennent will oversee The Whisky Exchange, Speciality Drinks and Whisky.Auction.

Following a three-and-a-half-year tenure managing the transition of the company into Pernod Ricard, Olivier Gasperin, deputy managing director, will return to Pernod Ricard HQ at the end of June.

Nicolas Oudinot, CEO of the direct-to-consumer business unit of Pernod Ricard said:

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Olivier Gasperin, deputy MD of The Whisky Exchange, who has been instrumental in the past three-and-a-half-year years in managing the integration of The Whisky Exchange into the Pernod Ricard group, while keeping the specificity of its DNA and a complete neutrality.

“With her (Tennent) extensive experience in international business development of fine wines and spirits, I am confident that she will successfully lead the company on its journey to becoming the global destination for connoisseurs and enthusiasts of fine spirits.”