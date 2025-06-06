Belgrade Cocktail Festival returns to Serbia

Serbia’s international cocktail festival, Belgrade Cocktail Festival, is set to return this weekend in the country’s capital.

Hosted by Serbian bartender and manager of Josephine Cocktail Bar, Vladimir Simić, the festival will welcome bar figures from across Central and Eastern Europe.

The Radisson Old Mill will play host to much of the educational portion of the festival including lectures, masterclasses, and tastings, while guest shifts will take place at both the Radisson venue and citywide across Belgrade’s cocktail bars.

Among the lineup of guest speakers are Vasilis Kyritsis from Line, Athens; Evica Domonji from Mirror Bar, Bratislava; Szabo Mate from Elysian Bar, Budapest; Arina Niolskaya, 50 Best Academy Chair and Shift Project; Georgi Radev, Laki Kane, London; and Lazar Ružić and Dimitrije Martinović from Riddle Bar, Belgrade among others.

From Friday to Sunday, the city will host a number of international guest shifts, including an appearance from Budapest’s Múzsa at the newly opened Noble Roots from former Nightjar bar manager, Tony Pescatori and Max Abramov from Domashniy, Almaty who will be hosted by :null Social Lab as part of Arina Nikolskaya's Shift Project, which platforms bartenders from emerging bar scenes and countries.

A full program of festival-related activities can be found here.