BCB Brooklyn 2025 returns with biggest program yet

Innovation and Exhibitor Highlights
BCB Brooklyn 2025 will spotlight a growing trend in no and low-alcohol products, featuring dedicated exhibitor space and two exclusive education sessions for brands on June 9 covering brand building and regulatory guidance. International pavilions from countries like Italy, Japan, and Austria will showcase global craftsmanship alongside exciting product launches.
Curated Education and Industry Storytelling
Led by Head of Education Lynnette Marrero and a diverse Education Committee, the event will feature 14 Main Stage sessions covering key industry topics including cocktail costing, mental health, neurodiversity, fermentation, non-alcoholic trends, and cultural identity. Additional sessions at Park Street University and Liquid Lounge will serve brand builders and entrepreneurs.
Authors Alley, in Booth 7A-118, presented by Lofty Pigeon Books, will feature meet-and-greets and signings with influential authors on hospitality, cocktails, and leadership.
New: Brand Accelerator Pitch Competition
This year introduces the Brand Accelerator Pitch Competition, presented by Women of the Vine & Spirits and Diverse Powered Brands. Finalists will pitch live on June 11 to a panel of judges for a chance to win a services prize package.
Courtyard Takeovers and Community Events
Industry City’s courtyards will host immersive brand activations. Notably, Ja Rule—co-founder of Amber & Opal Honey Botanical Whiskey—will host tastings at the Courtyard Bar at 1:00 PM both days, followed by a VIP Lounge appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Other highlights include The Original Pickle Shot (2:30–4:00 PM), Renais Spirits takeovers, and the “Sip With PRIDE Meet-Up", fostering connection among LGBTQIA+ professionals and allies.
Networking and Nightlife
First-timers can join the New Attendee Meet-Up on Tuesday at 4:00 PM, followed by Cirque de BCB Brooklyn, a carnival-style party open to all badge holders with entertainers, games, and more. The official Opening Night Party, hosted by William Grant & Sons, will be held at Brooklyn Bowl with top bartenders from around the country.
VIP+ Experience and Hospitality
A limited VIP+ badge offers perks including reserved Main Stage seating, private tours, exclusive networking, personal concierge access, a gift bag, and entry to Crafted Conversations—intimate talks on mental health and inclusive leadership.
All attendees can recharge in the USBG Hospitality Lounge, offering refreshments, charging stations, headshots, and programs like “Ask Me Anything” with USBG’s Bo Shuff.
Secure 25% off registration by following this link: bcbbrooklyn25.com/DRINKINT