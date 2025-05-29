Radico Khaitan withdraws brand name of new single malt following backlash

Indian sprits group, Radico Khaitan, has withdrawn the brand name Trikal from its new range of single malt whisky following criticism surrounding the branding’s religious iconography.

In a statement, the company said: “We understand that concerns have been raised. As a responsible and sensitive organization, we have decided to withdraw the brand.

“This is not just a business decision, it is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country.”

The word Trikal comes from Sanskrit, the sacred language of Hinduism, and means three times referring to the past, present and future.

Alongside the name, the branding itself received some criticism online for its resemblance to religious iconography.

It has been reported that the product was denied permission in Uttarakhand, a state in the north of India known for its Hindu pilgrimage sites.

In the statement explaining the brand withdrawal, a Radico Khaitan spokesperson added: “The name Trikal… reflects our deep-rooted belief in honouring India’s rich heritage while embracing progress and innovation.

“Trikal is not just a name; it is a tribute to the timeless spirit of India, to the hands of our artisans, and to the soul of our culture. It is our humble effort to showcase Indian craftsmanship to the world and make our nation proud.

“Radico Khaitan is one of the largest Indian IMFL companies, and we carry that responsibility with great pride and humility. We are, first and foremost, a proud Indian company, we are born of this land, built by its people, and dedicated to upholding its values.”