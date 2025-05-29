Radico Khaitan withdraws brand name of new single malt following backlash

29 May, 2025
By Oli Dodd

Indian sprits group, Radico Khaitan, has withdrawn the brand name Trikal from its new range of single malt whisky following criticism surrounding the branding’s religious iconography.

In a statement, the company said: “We understand that concerns have been raised. As a responsible and sensitive organization, we have decided to withdraw the brand.

“This is not just a business decision, it is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country.”

The word Trikal comes from Sanskrit, the sacred language of Hinduism, and means three times referring to the past, present and future.

Alongside the name, the branding itself received some criticism online for its resemblance to religious iconography.

It has been reported that the product was denied permission in Uttarakhand, a state in the north of India known for its Hindu pilgrimage sites.

In the statement explaining the brand withdrawal, a Radico Khaitan spokesperson added: “The name Trikal… reflects our deep-rooted belief in honouring India’s rich heritage while embracing progress and innovation.

“Trikal is not just a name; it is a tribute to the timeless spirit of India, to the hands of our artisans, and to the soul of our culture. It is our humble effort to showcase Indian craftsmanship to the world and make our nation proud.

“Radico Khaitan is one of the largest Indian IMFL companies, and we carry that responsibility with great pride and humility. We are, first and foremost, a proud Indian company, we are born of this land, built by its people, and dedicated to upholding its values.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Hazel: The second release from Sylva Labs

As the name suggests, we’ve used hazel wood as the hero of this edition alongside other familiar, native broadleaf trees, including silver birch and oak from our own forest.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter