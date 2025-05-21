Paradiso’s Women & Hospitality event returns for fourth edition

Margarita Sáder, co-founder of Barcelona cocktail bar Paradiso, has announced the annual Women & Hospitality event will return to the city on Sunday 1 June, in collaboration with Altamura Distilleries.

The event will include immersive workshops, dedicated mentoring sessions, panel discussions and bar takeovers from the women behind some of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Sáder said: "I invite you all to celebrate all the Women of the industry: hardworking, bright, intelligent, successful, and above all, those who have inspired us in life and work. Following last year's impactful conversations on pressing topics of equality, inclusion, and diversity within the global bar industry, we are excited to broaden our message this year by including not only familiar supporters but also fresh perspectives."

The events will run across Paradiso, Paradiso Lab and Paradiso Time Out Market, and will be open to bartenders from across Barcelona, Spain and the rest of the world.

The lineup will include Aline Vargas of Floreria Atlantico, Beckaly Franks of Artifact Bar and Call Me AL, Holly Graham of Tokyo Confidential, Julie Reiner of Clover Club and Miladys, Kate Boushel of Milky Way Cocktail Club, Inés de Los Santos of Cochinchina, Paola Oviedo of Alquímico, Sarah Proietti of Maybe Sammy, and Christine Wiseman.

The wider programming across the weekend includes highlights of the local bar scene including the Official W&H 2025 Afterparty by Patrón hosted at Monk Barcelona.