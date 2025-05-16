Monica Berg and Alex Kratena to open new venue in Barcelona

Monica Berg and Alex Kratena of London’s Tayēr + Elementary, currently ranked in fourth in the World’s 50 Best Bars, are set to launch their first project in Spain with the opening of Kyara.

Due to open in late May at the newly launched SLS Barcelona, Kyara is a post-modern cocktail bar blending unconventional ingredients and classic cocktails.

Credit: Rosina Budhani

The cocktail offering takes on the concept of fragrance, “with the philosophy of translating perfume accords, complexity and depth into every drink”, according to a statement released by the bar team.

The design of the venue “blends minimalism with mystery, featuring curved lines, raw textures, and a muted palette of teal, grey, and black, accented with amber glass and pops of blue and saffron for contrast”.

Credit: Rosina Budhani

The space centers around a Compounding Room, an open-plan studio inspired by the duo’s London lab, where new cocktail compositions are created from ultra-concentrated distillates, extracts, and accords.

At its core is the 'Martini Diagnosis', a singular multi-sensory experience for guests which is guided by expert bartenders.

Credit: Rosina Budhani