Monica Berg and Alex Kratena to open new venue in Barcelona

Due to open in late May at the newly launched SLS Barcelona, Kyara is a post-modern cocktail bar blending unconventional ingredients and classic cocktails.
Credit: Rosina Budhani
The cocktail offering takes on the concept of fragrance, “with the philosophy of translating perfume accords, complexity and depth into every drink”, according to a statement released by the bar team.
The design of the venue “blends minimalism with mystery, featuring curved lines, raw textures, and a muted palette of teal, grey, and black, accented with amber glass and pops of blue and saffron for contrast”.
Credit: Rosina Budhani
The space centers around a Compounding Room, an open-plan studio inspired by the duo’s London lab, where new cocktail compositions are created from ultra-concentrated distillates, extracts, and accords.
At its core is the 'Martini Diagnosis', a singular multi-sensory experience for guests which is guided by expert bartenders.
Credit: Rosina Budhani