Priyanka Blah joins BCB education board as director of education

Bar Convent Berlin has announced the appointment of Priyanka Blah as its new director of education.

Known for her contributions to the global drinks industry, Blah will help shape BCB’s educational platform to reflect the evolving needs of the industry’s diverse community.

Blah said: "Together, we aim to curate an inclusive and dynamic educational programme that showcases the evolving voices, talents, and needs of the drinks industry.”

Blah is the founder and editor of The Dram Attic, a global platform celebrating the experiences of the cocktail and spirits world, and an academy chair for both Asia's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Bars.

Joining Blah on the education board are BCB brand ambassador Damien Guichard, along with members Eleni Nikoloulia and Maria Gorbatschova.

Angus Winchester will now lead the educational programme for the newly launched BCB London.

On the BCB educational programme, Blah wants to spotlight individuals and organisations that play vital but often unseen roles in the drinks landscape. "We’re committed to expanding our reach beyond the familiar. By bringing their insights to the BCB stage, we aim to enrich the community’s knowledge and solidify BCB’s commitment to offer opportunities for learning, collaboration, and growth across the industry," she added.

“I’d love to see more investment in the education and empowerment of young bartenders, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to not only secure their place in the industry but to thrive in it,” Blah continued.