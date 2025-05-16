Credit: Aseem Kumar

Priyanka Blah joins BCB education board as director of education

16 May, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Bar Convent Berlin has announced the appointment of Priyanka Blah as its new director of education.

Known for her contributions to the global drinks industry, Blah will help shape BCB’s educational platform to reflect the evolving needs of the industry’s diverse community. 

Blah said: "Together, we aim to curate an inclusive and dynamic educational programme that showcases the evolving voices, talents, and needs of the drinks industry.”

Blah is the founder and editor of The Dram Attic, a global platform celebrating the experiences of the cocktail and spirits world, and an academy chair for both Asia's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Bars. 

Joining Blah on the education board are BCB brand ambassador Damien Guichard, along with members Eleni Nikoloulia and Maria Gorbatschova. 

Angus Winchester will now lead the educational programme for the newly launched BCB London.

On the BCB educational programme, Blah wants to spotlight individuals and organisations that play vital but often unseen roles in the drinks landscape. "We’re committed to expanding our reach beyond the familiar. By bringing their insights to the BCB stage, we aim to enrich the community’s knowledge and solidify BCB’s commitment to offer opportunities for learning, collaboration, and growth across the industry," she added.

“I’d love to see more investment in the education and empowerment of young bartenders, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to not only secure their place in the industry but to thrive in it,” Blah continued.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: industry, director, needs, drinks industry, education, BCB, global drinks industry, platform, educational, blah, priyanka, bcb’s, shape, priyanka blah, bcb’s educational, industry blah, shape bcb’s, industry’s diverse community, bcb’s educational platform, shape bcb’s educational, drinks industry blah




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Making the pitch for a wider listings reach

In April it was announced that Ben Branson’s Pollen Projects, the parent company of his Sylva and seasn non-alcoholic brands, had joined UK distributor Speciality Brands. Off the back of this news, Branson offers advice aimed at those seeking distribution.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter