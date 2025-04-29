Mirror Hospitality Expo reveals full lineup for 2025

Ahead of next week’s Mirror Hospitality Expo, the show has revealed its full lineup of seminars, masterclasses and guest shifts.

Now in its third year the expo, organised and hosted by Mirror Bar in Bratislava, will see international bar world talent convene on the Slovakian capital for four days of bar-focussed education and hospitality.

“As we come into our third year of the Mirror Hospitality Expo, the way it’s developed and evolved is through trying to pick and implement the best parts of our previous editions,” said the show’s founder and global ambassador for Mirror Bar Stanislav Harcinik.

The lineup of guest speakers will cover topics including business and personal development, like Leah van Deventer’s seminar touching on networking, self-marketing and awards programmes, a discussion on navigating career progression hosted by The Ada Coleman Project and a masterclass with Chris Maffeo about brand-building.

Alongside more practical bartending skills like Crossroads’ Valentino Girotto on carbonation, Angelos Bafas on using technique to unlock flavour, and the team behind Lucy’s Flower Shop on using vinegar, fermentations and whey in cocktails.

Speaking on the lineup, Harcinik said: “We have the opportunity to welcome only ten or eleven seminars on the mainstage during the two main days of our show so it was a challenge to pick the right ones.

“We chose topics that we believe resonate the most with our hospitality and bar industry and are most crucial to give a platform to. This way we can share information, skills and experiences not only from the technical side of bars, like carbonation and ingredients, but also the sustainability of teams, bars and businesses as well as inclusivity and diversity.”

Alongside the educational programme will run a series of guest shifts across the city featuring internationally esteemed bars like Cambridge Public House, Maybe Sammy, Wax On, Barro Negro, Little Red Door, Tjoget, Moebius, and many more.

The Mirror Hospitality Expo will take place in Bratislava from 4-7 May with the educational programme taking place on 5-6 May.