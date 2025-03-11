Will Meredith appointed bar director at new London hotel Templeton Garden

Sprout, a new hotel bar launched by Will Meredith and Ellie Camm, will open its doors next month at Templeton Garden, the first UK launch from luxury hotel group Miiro.

It’s the first full-scale opening from the pair since co-founding the bar consultancy Daisy Age Drinks, with Meredith, formerly of Lyan Group and Tattu Group, joining as bar director and Camm, formerly of LX PR, joining as brand director.

Speaking to Drinks International's sister publication Class, Meredith explained the duo’s approach to creating the concept for Sprout: “We want to celebrate locality and traceability. We’re in central London, nothing much grows locally but if you go 50 miles in any direction there is so much that we can use. But more important is traceability. Whether something comes from Scotland or Kent, we want to be able to trace everything back to the farm and the farmer and tell the story of the ingredients.”

At the centre of the pair’s approach to the bar’s seasonally revolving menu of signature serves is a concept that looks to encapsulate the essence of a cocktail in a single element.

“For the creation of the drinks, Ellie and I have developed what we’re calling a keystone cocktail approach,” explained Meredith. “Just as in construction, everything will be built around a single keystone element, be that an ingredient, a garnish, ice, the glass, the colour.

“I think the hardest sell will be anchovies, but we have a really fun plan with that one.”

Joining the management team at Sprout will be another Lyan Group alum, bar manager Dominic Royle who worked under Meredith at Lyaness.

Templeton Garden is set to open its doors next month as the group’s first UK opening.

It follows the 2024 hotel launches; Le Grand Hôtel Cayré in Paris, Borneta in Barcelona, and The Mansard in Gstaad and will be soon joined by Miiro Palais in Autumn 2025 and Miiro Maria Theresia in Winter 2025.