EU to call on India to cut tariffs on key exports

The European Union is asking for lower tariffs on key Indian exports including whisk(e)y and wine, as part of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.

The demand is likely to be discussed during the EU’s College of Commissioners visit to India on 27-28 February, led by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

Following the recent reduction of tariffs by India for Bourbon whiskey from 150% to 100%, as a result of Trump criticism, the EU reportedly wants to broaden market access.

Speaking on the negotiations at India Bar Summit, Vikram Achanta, founder and chief executive of Tulleeho, co-founder 30 Best Bars India and India Bartender Week, told Drinks International: “These discussions have been going on for a long time. What’s possibly given a little more wind in their sails is the fact the Bourbon duty being cut to 100%. Both the EU as well as the UK can see now a precedent which has been set.

“I think these categories are fairly robust in India. India is the largest importer of Scotch whisky, it’s the second largest market for Jameson in the world so it’s a strong category and I think what it’ll lead to is more brands coming to help widen the category from a choice perspective,” Achanta added.

“I think our domestic Indian whiskies take it from a price point perspective and I don’t think the prices will come down to a point to threaten the whiskies. I don’t think they have much to worry about. The Indian brands are very strong brands with strong provenance, Indians are also brand conscious it’ll be hard to displace that.”