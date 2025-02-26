Diageo chief confirms agave staying power in India

As agave continues its global boom, Diageo India says, at the country’s first Bar Summit, the spirit is here to stay.

Ashish Parikh, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Diageo India, said in the summit’s ‘Agave Culture in India: Smoothing out the thorns’ talk: “Tariffs or no tariffs, I think tequila is here to stay. We are moving really fast (in India).

"Tequila in India has been the fastest growing spirit for the last two years and should be for the next three years," Parikh continued.

“(The category) is growing fast and with our global brands like Don Julio, we are just getting started. We have not seen pricing resistance so far but we’ll see what happens later. There’s so much to be done in terms of category development and presence in more cities."

