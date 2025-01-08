The Paradiso team

Paradiso Sustainability Summit returns for 2025

08 January, 2025
By Oli Dodd

Barcelona’s Paradiso has announced its fourth annual Paradiso Sustainability Summit, set to be held in the city on Sunday 30 March 2025.

Organised in partnership with Ketel One, the summit will be held at Palo Alto event space with seminars and masterclasses accompanied by a public cocktail festival showcasing sustainable brands, bars and cocktails from around the world.

“I am delighted that we are once again able to bring together the drinks industry’s most innovative minds to share their expertise on sustainable practises,” said founder of Paradiso, Giacomo Giannotti.

“Our goal with the summit is not just to spark discussion for the global community but also to create a platform where we drive greater change for our local community.”

The yet unreleased event programme promises to feature some of the “biggest names and brightest sparks of the global bar community”.

Alongside environmental sustainability, the programme will also explore topics surrounding social sustainability including diversity, inclusivity and empowerment.

The 2024 Paradiso Sustainability Summit welcomed over 1500 attendees and featured several venues from The World’s 50 Best Bars list including Himkok, Tres Monos and Alquímico alongside Barcelona favourites including Creps Al Born and Dr. Stravinsky. 

